On this episode of Tailgate Talk with Patrick Surtain and Oronde Gadsden we get you ready for the start of there Miami Dolphins regular season. We open up talking about the Laremy Tunsil trade to Houston and what the guys think about that and get their thoughts on the big trade that took place last Saturday. Did Miami make the right move trading a promising young left tackle? As well as we get the guys opinions on how the Dolphins are rebuilding this franchise. Did they go too far with the youth movement and run off too many veterans? Or was going all in on young guys the right way to do this rebuild? We also talk about that South Florida heat and humidity we always hear about and how it affects opponents of the Miami Dolphins in September and October games. Is that a true thing or is that overblown? These two former Miami Dolphins legends tell you what they think about that heat and humidity opponents are forced to face when they travel down to Miami. We preview the Dolphins-Ravens game this upcoming week. The guys tell you their thoughts on Lamar Jackson as a quarterback and share their thoughts on him as well as give you their prediction for this Sunday’s game. We close out the show with another fun Top 5 list. Top 5 Favorite Fast Food Restaurants.

