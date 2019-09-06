Jim Johnson, Louis Ragone, and Michael Fink discuss the objective of the Dolphins front office. We talk about the Tunsil trade and some of the other recent roster moves. We also look ahead to the Raven Game and give you our predictions. We tell the listeners to look for us on Monday’s as Louis and Michael break down Sunday’s games and late Wednesday evenings as we discuss the week and look ahead to the next week’s opponent.

