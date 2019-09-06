It’s the first preview show of the Grier/Flores era! Aaron and Josh preview the Dolphins first game of the season, a home tilt against the Baltimore Ravens. They also react to the releases of Vincent Taylor and John Denney and make their Divisional winner and Super Bowl predictions. It’s another fun episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

