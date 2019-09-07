Episode 31: REBOOT! Introducing Mat Chapman, Our New Cohost, and Offseason Thoughts!

WE’RE BACK! (Yes really)

Through a rough offseason, we took a break from the podcast. Whether it was scheduling conflicts, lack of content, or just straight depression with the state of the team — we decided for the 2019 we wanted to bring the podcast back. This episode is a reboot of sorts. To counter the scheduling conflicts we’ve had we brought in our friend, and past guest Mat Chapman to the podcast as our 3rd Co-host!

In this episode, Mat joins Mike and Noah to give the thoughts of the total rebuild offseason. Breaking down the latest news, thoughts on the future, and hopes or skepticism for the team.

We hope you’ll join us for the 2019 season where we plan on bringing some structure and consistency to the podcast, and have fun where we can, in what’s going to be a rough season.

FINS UP!

