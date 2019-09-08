Circumstances haven’t been favorable for the Two Old Dolfans since they last dropped an episode, so on the eve before the first game of the season, Scott takes it upon himself to put some new content out into the world. Alex is half way across the world, the Dolphins have really nuked the roster – loading up for the rebuild, and Antonio Brown has Mossed the Raiders, to our disadvantage. Scott takes his profession into the football world, talking about a risk / performance analysis on Chris Grier, and delves into a failed Quality Assurance process on the best interview we did, that you’ll never get to hear. The coolest thing? This podcast, and all future podcasts, will feature some kick ass rock tunes from Adelitas Way.

