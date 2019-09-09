Aaron and Josh are back after the Dolphins opened the Grier/Flores era with an embarrassing 59-10 loss at home to the Baltimore Ravens. They talk about the game, try to keep a level head, and address the rumors that plays have told their agents they want out of Miami. It’s somber, but we do our best to make it another fun episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

