Aaron and Josh are back after the Dolphins opened the Grier/Flores era with an embarrassing 59-10 loss at home to the Baltimore Ravens. They talk about the game, try to keep a level head, and address the rumors that plays have told their agents they want out of Miami. It’s somber, but we do our best to make it another fun episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

SUBSCRIBE!

APPLE PODCASTS

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-same-old-dolphins-show/id1265512097?mt=2

GOOGLE PLAY MUSIC

https://play.google.com/music/listen?u=0#/ps/Icg4eqojjtpnkc4lhcsq54bmxzi

SPOTIFY

https://open.spotify.com/show/0meEQj23eDI6q9IdSnRveP?si=UGU6sIrARx6enwx0cXdjzQ

STITCHER

https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-same-old-dolphins-show

SOUNDCLOUD

https://soundcloud.com/user-156007640

RSS

http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:322921235/sounds.rss

FOLLOW!

TWITTER

twitter.com/SameOldDolphins

twitter.com/AmplifiedtoRock

twitter.com/AarontheBrain

FACEBOOK

www.facebook.com/SameOldDolphins

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE