When it comes to breaking down the film after each and every Miami Dolphins game, Anthony Saba is the very best at doing that. Anthony is back this season at DolphinsTalk.com to take you inside the key plays from the past weeks contest. For those who are new to the site or may not know Anthony used to break down and cut up film for the Miami Hurricanes football program back in their hay day of being a national power in college football. He even has a Sugar Bowl ring to prove it!

Below are the first few videos of the season from this weeks Ravens game. Keep checking back to this article as more videos may be added throughout the week.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE