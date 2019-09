Oh the pain. We knew it would be bad, we warned everyone, but it was worse than we thought. Scott and Alex reunite to discuss the Ravens game, what caused the fiasco, and the fallout. Beyond statistics, and positive moments to highlight, we discuss the front office, the coaching staff, and the players who “want out.” Harbaugh is a punk. The AB saga continues (with breaking news on him). The Patriots are coming to town… thoughts?



