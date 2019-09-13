The fire sale with the Miami Dolphins is continuing. Just when you thought there were no more veterans to trade away the Dolphins have granted Minkah Fitzpatrick and his agent Joel Segal permission to seek a trade per an ESPN report. Fitzpatrick is unhappy with his role on the Dolphins defense.

If Brian Flores can't manage personalities in the locker-room, especially a mild mannered Minkah Fitzpatrick, that is a huge RED FLAG. And a sign that he may not be ready to be an NFL head coach. Fact they are willing to trade him instead of working with him is another RED FLAG — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) September 13, 2019

Minkah was the 11th overall pick of the 2018 draft and is a versatile and highly intelligent player. In his rookie year under defensive coordinator Matt Burke and head coach Adam Gase, Minkah was used in a variety of roles from free safety, to strong safety, to boundary CB, to nickel CB. This past offseason Minkah did publicly state he needed the team to tell him what position he would be playing at as he wanted to make sure his weight was right and so he could prepare. Under Brian Flores and Patrick Graham not only do they continue to use Minkah in a variety of positions, they also added linebacker to his plate in certain defensive packages.

Dolphins team official now tells @CameronWolfe they are not actively shopping Fitzpatrick but did not deny they have given agent Joel Segal permission to talk with other teams. Segal has been unavailable for comment but other NFL teams have confirmed contact. https://t.co/z3FCN3tyqL — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 13, 2019

During training camp Minkah’s mother took to twitter and in response to an Omar Kelly tweet said her son wasn’t a strong safety and was being used to suit other players skill sets and not his own.

No you would never want to do that maybe it’s because he is not a ss and is being used to suit other people skill set not his own . But you know let’s just keep ripping him because we know it breaks your heart to do that — minknmelissa (@minknmelissa) August 14, 2019

The Dolphins have torn this roster down and run off or traded most of their veteran players. The Laremy Tunsil trade was a surprise because he was young, talented, and playing on a cheap rookie contract. That trade could be justified in that it brought back two first round picks and a second round pick. The asking price here for Minkah per the report is at least a first round pick, but still, it doesn’t say much for the Dolphins front office and Chris Grier that a 1st round pick he drafted in 2018 is only a member of the organization for one year before being shipped off and traded. If traded the two best first round picks Chris Grier has made in Tunsil and Fitzpatrick would no longer be on the roster, yet Chris Grier is in charge of this treasure trove of draft picks and the rebuild? That would raise red flags if I were Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

