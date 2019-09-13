On this weeks episode of Tailgate Talk with Patrick Surtain and Oronde Gadsden we talk about the Dolphins week one loss to Baltimore and what it is like as a player to be involved in a lopsided blowout loss like that. They talk about their memories of being in a similar type of game when they were on the Dolphins team that lost to Jacksonville 62-7 in the playoffs back in the 1999 season. We also talk about this weeks opponent the New England Patriots and what happened the last time these two teams played and how it ended with the “MIAMI MIRACLE.” Oronde talked about if the teams he was on in Miami ever practiced plays like that and we get Pat’s insight on what it is like to be a defender on when of those scramble plays is taking place and how do you stop it. The guys also share their thoughts on Tom Brady the Patriots quarterback who is coming to town this week as both Pat and Oronde were still in the league when Brady started and now Brady at 42 years of age is still going strong. And we wind up the show with the guys thoughts on Dolphins players asking to be traded or released after the Ravens game, what game-plan, if any, do they think Miami can implement to maybe pull off the upset this week, and of course everyone’s favorite part of the show the TOP 5 list we do each week. This week is our Top 5 favorite Ice Cream Flavors.

