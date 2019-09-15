On this weeks DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show we talk about the Dolphins loss to the New England Patriots 43-0. It was a game where the offense did little to nothing and the defense in reality played ok for the most part. Did we see the last of Ryan Fitzpatrick as the Dolphins quarterback with this game? It is Josh Rosen time in Miami and time for Rosen to start? We talk about that and we also talk about the possible Minkah Fitzpatrick trade that will be happening this week as well. And we close out the show with some Tua talk….because why not at this point as the Dolphins will be drafting a quarterback at the top of the 2020 draft.

