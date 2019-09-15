After a tough loss and a dramatic week, our Miami Dolphins go up against our rivals the New England Patriots.

The Dolphins begin their first drive with a very quick 3 and out with the Patriots all over their play-makers. With the Patriots Brady is already in mid-season form with his latest weapon Antonio Brown for an 18 yards pass. After a very successful drive Sony Michel dives through on a 1-yard run virtually untouched, the extra point is good. Finally, the Dolphins have some offensive success with Ryan Fitzpatrick connecting with Preston Williams for 15 yards. Once again however a promising drive is fizzled out after Fitzpatrick takes a sack and forces a punt. It does look as if this Dolphins defense has turned things around from last week after stopping a Patriots drive relatively quickly. After 3 unsuccessful runs, the fins are once again forced to punt the ball ending another quick offensive drive. After a promising drive for the Pats, it is eventually stopped as the Fins force a FG that is missed by Stephen Gostkowski. With the Fins our early season woes continue onto our special teams, Matt Haack shanks a punt for only 21 yards. The Pats begin their drive with Brady taking a 7-yard sack from John Jenkins. It does come to not be a problem with Brady finding Phillip Dorsett for an 18-yard gain. Just inside the 2-minute warning, Brady finds his new guy Brown in the end-zone for the points, Gostkowski misses the extra point.

Halftime Score: New England Patriots – 13 Miami Dolphins – 0

Opening the second half the Fins have some promise forcing a 3 and out. Much like the rest of the game, it goes sour very quick with Fitzpatrick tossing an interception to Devin McCourty after it was tipped by teammate Gilmore. Moments later Brady takes his second sack of the game this time by Vince Biegel. But once again it’s no issue as he finds Josh Gordon on the next play for the first down. As Brady tries to hook up with Brown for another TD Fins defender Eric Rowe gets his hand in the way to knock it down. Gostkowski then nails a 28-yard field goal. Fitzpatrick then takes a large pressure sack with 3 Patriots defenders coming at him. After an offensive pass interference, the Patriots begin with 1st and 20 late in the 3rd quarter but gets it all back in just 2 plays. After a few penalties by both teams, Brady rushes it in on a QB sneak for the points, the extra point is good. Fitzpatrick once again is out of his Fitzmagic is all out after he takes another sack, throws an incomplete pass and then takes another sack with the Patriots forcing a very quick 3 and out. After some good-looking plays Fitzpatrick throws a pick 6 to Stephon Gilmore. Extra point is good. After a bobbled pass to Kalen Ballage, Patriots defender Jamie Collins grabs it and runs it to the house for a pick 6, the extra point is good. Unfortunately for Josh Rosen, Flores replaces Fitzpatrick with him in garbage time. Rosen then takes a sack as this Dolphins line at this point could even hold off a piece of paper. Moments later Micheal Bennet gets a sack on Rosen as this Miami offence continues to try and find their feet. Sony Michel then loses the ball on a fumble that is recovered by Minkah Fitzpatrick. After pressure, Rosen leaves the pocket and is ran out of bounds taking an injury on his left leg but continues to show his grit and keeps playing. To attempt to get some sort of points the Fins go for it on 4th and 10 but the pass is knocked by Kyle Van Noy. Brady soon finds super bowl MVP Julian Edelman to get them within 10 yards of the Endzone. Brady then tosses it to James White on a screen pass for a walk in TD, the extra point is no good. In the final minute, Rosen finds Durham Smythe for a 24-yard gain. To end the game Rosen throws an interception to Jamie Collins.

Final Score: New England Patriots – 43 Miami Dolphins – 0

My MVP of Game: New England Patriots Linebacker Jamie Collins with 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 2 interceptions and 1 pick 6

Overview for the next Dolphins game: We need to improve our offensive line and start Rosen.

