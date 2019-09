We talk briefly about the Patriot game and spend time explaining why what the Dolphins are doing makes perfect sense. Well, not everything…Ballage needs to sit. We discuss several topics including officiating. Hey, it’s hard to talk about 102-10. Better to understand what we’re seeing and why. We got this Finfans!

