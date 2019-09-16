Aaron and Josh are back to talk about another trouncing of the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium by a visiting opponent. This time it was the defending Super Bowl champions, the New England Patriots. They talk about the game, whether Josh Rosen should be starting at quarterback, whether Brian Flores is coaching to lose, and trade rumors regarding Minkah Fitzpatrick and Kenyan Drake. Then Josh has a final thought for all of those folks who are struggling to cope with the dreadful start to the season and the entire idea of stripping the team down to win later. It’s another fun episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

***Please note: Josh was having some minor microphone issues, so there are a few seconds of distorted audio.***

