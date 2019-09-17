On today’s show we break down the Dolphins trade of Minkah Fitzpatrick to Pittsburgh. Did Miami do the right thing here? Did they get back enough value? Does this trade make Minkah Fitzpatrick look poorly at this point as when the going got tough Minkah didn’t stay and fight through it he looked to high tail it out of South Florida.

