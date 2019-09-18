On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we talk about the Chris Grier press conference and break down some of the things he said as it pertained to the Tunsil and Minkah trades that were made. And about the long-term vision for the Dolphins and this rebuilding process they are going to. We also go over the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade and the fallout from that and share with you the thoughts of some members of the national media and why they don’t like the trade and what the Dolphins are doing. And we close the show with Florida Senator Marco Rubio and his thoughts on this Dolphins season and rebuild.

