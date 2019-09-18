Welcome back to another episode of Fins Up Fans Down! Your reactionary Dolphins podcast, for reactionary Dolphins fans!

This week we recap (another) disatrous loss against the hated New England Patriots 43-0. We cover everything from the recent Minkah Fitzpatrick news, to the improved defense, but absolute S***show of an offense, to Fitztragic, the dropped balls, Kalen Ballage and more! Once we cover the game we jump into yet another tough Fins Up Fans Down segment followed by some very pessimistic week 3 predictions. We close out this weeks podcast discussing whether you should tank for Tua, or build the team and go for a QB in 2021.

Hosted by: Mike Woodburn, Noah Urbanski, and Mat Chapman. Follow us on Twitter @FinsFansPod. Discuss the podcast and the team at large at Reddit.com/r/MiamiDolphins , and be sure to check out the other podcasts on the Dolphins Talk podcast network. Perfectville, Dolphins Talk, The Same Old Dolphins Show, and more!