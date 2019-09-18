On this week’s Landon and Jeff Show Landon shares how with Minkah gone all his jerseys are now of traded or cut players except one. They discuss the quarterback position both current roster options and Tua. Should the dolphins take a qb next year or the year after? Finally they give their picks for the week. Than Landon and Jeff Show is the only dolphins podcast that features the thoughts and opinions of a 13 year old fan and his dad. It’s only on DolphinsTalk.com we are 1 up after week 2 we have: 49ers -6 Cowboys -21.5 Patriots -23

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE