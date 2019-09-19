The Miami Dolphins have been awarded Taco Charlton off waivers. Taco was drafted in 2017 and the Dolphins passed on him in that draft and selected Charles Harris instead. For his career, Taco has 46 tackles and 4 sacks. He lost his place in Dallas with the Cowboys acquisition of Robert Quinn this offseason, who is now off suspension after missing the first two games.

Source: Taco Charlton has been claimed by the #Dolphins. A former first-rounder lands in Miami. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2019

With the Dolphins, Taco joins a group who has not produced much of a pass rush to start the season. This isn’t the first time the Dolphins have taken on a reclamation project. They have brought in former 1st round pick Robert Nkemdiche and former second round picks Nate Orchard, who has since been released this summer, and Tank Carradine, who was released and then re-signed by the Dolphins.

The Dolphins Claiming Taco Charlton is another low risk high reward type of move. Nothing to lose at all and if the kid develop they got a bit of a find here. — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) September 19, 2019

Taco will have a chance to kick-start his career on a Dolphins team that is very young and is lacking talent and depth on the defensive line.

