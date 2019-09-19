More trades the latest is DB Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Steelers for another 1st round pick bringing the total to 3 2020 1st round picks. This has lead to fans on social media platforms speculating on who the player haul should be and mass postings of simulated Mock Drafts way ahead of the Mock season. The fans seem to be more focused on getting excited about the future rather than wallow in the pain of the record setting losses of the first two weeks. So I am going to put on my Draft hat and join them in the fun. So before I get into it I am going to show what most of the fans want then share what I am leaning towards how I would want the team to go. I am not going to do all 7 rounds just the 1st round and the first pick of round 2.

The most popular players in the fan mocks I have seen are

QB Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama

OT Tristan Wirfs of Iowa

IOL Tyler Biadasz of Wisconsin

RB Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin

Now there are some variations of the 3 1st rounders but this is the most popular that I have seen. The other variation is

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa,

Alabama WR Jerry Juedy

Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs

Boise St DE Curtis Weaver

I however have a different view on where the Dolphins should go and how they can use this war chest of picks to go along with an aggressive free agency plan to complement the picks. Here is where I am leaning this early.

Ohio State DE Chase Young

LSU DB Grant Delpit

Georgia QB Jake Fromm

Oklahoma IOL Creed Humphrey

Now I know what everyone is thinking with this 1st round. Ron you didn’t take Tua at quarterback he is the guy everyone is on at quarterback and Fromm is a drop off not top notch in this class what are you thinking. Well I will explain what I am thinking later.

Chase Young to me is too good to pass on. This defense is void of pass rush and there hasn’t been many good ones making it to free agency they get franchise tagged to get traded in the draft or given long term deals without the risk of bidding driving up the price. Chase Young took over for an injured Nick Bosa and did more than an admiral job. Young is now looked at by some scouts as being better than Bosa at this point. We need to establish our trenches and Young more than helps the Dolphins do just that.

Grant Delpit is a player that Minkah was supposed to be for this defense and finally sorts out the secondary. The secondary seemed to be one of the strongest positions going into this off season. It had young developmental depth and future star power. Most of those young players were cut and the future star power was traded leaving only Xavien Howard as a cornerstone piece. Delpit can play either Safety spot is a good tackler and gives Flores that piece his scheme requires to work.

Quarterback Jake Fromm is the guy I see for this team and O’Shea. We traded a 2nd round pick to get Josh Rosen from Arizona and we found out the hard way that he never read a defense or called his own protections till he arrived in Miami. Fromm is a multiple year starter at Georgia and has called his own protections and read defenses from day one. Fromm is also no stranger to competition as he beat out two guys to win and keep his starting job. Fromm has clean mechanics great arm talent and has a high football IQ to go along with his Leadership. Josh Rosen didn’t win the Dolphins starting quarterback job due to his mechanic issues along with what I have already stated the reading defenses and calling his protections.

Creed Humphrey can anchor this offensive line from the Center position on an offensive line that is arguably the worst unit in the league. Starting inside out seems to me to be the best plan going forward. Creed Humphrey solidifies the pivot adds athleticism and becomes the Dolphins first cornerstone on the offensive line.

