In a surprising, and not so surprising move, the Miami Dolphins have just announced that Josh Rosen will be the starting quarterback against the Dallas Cowboys. Head coach Brian Flores announced on Monday that Ryan Fitzpatrick was his starter “right now” Well, right now, is now over. The reigns of the franchise has been handed to Rosen.

Majority of Dolphins Fans get their wish with the news of Josh Rosen starting this week. Rosen is in a no-win situation with the Dolphins in 2019 but, he won't be graded by wins-losses. He will be judged and graded on if he can move the ball and get any points out of this offense pic.twitter.com/6Bhj7hh8EQ — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) September 19, 2019

After 2 weeks, the Dolphins have amassed a total of 274 yards through the air with Fitzpatrick. He also compiled a 50% completion percentage, with 1 touchdown and 4 interceptions. The Dolphins have scored 10 total points in the first 2 games, which is the worst in NFL history for a team opening at home.

With Rosen, the Dolphins will look to get a breath of fresh air and hope to keep games competitive. Rosen is also fighting for his future with the team. If he performs well, the Dolphins may keep him to compete against the new incoming QB in the 2020 draft.

Be sure to check out DolphinsTalk.com for all the latest news and information on this developing story.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE