 

In a surprising, and not so surprising move, the Miami Dolphins have just announced that Josh Rosen will be the starting quarterback against the Dallas Cowboys.  Head coach Brian Flores announced on Monday that Ryan Fitzpatrick was his starter “right now”  Well, right now, is now over.  The reigns of the franchise has been handed to Rosen.

After 2 weeks, the Dolphins have amassed a total of 274 yards through the air with Fitzpatrick.  He also compiled a 50% completion percentage, with 1 touchdown and 4 interceptions.  The Dolphins have scored 10 total points in the first 2 games, which is the worst in NFL history for a team opening at home.

With Rosen, the Dolphins will look to get a breath of fresh air and hope to keep games competitive. Rosen is also fighting for his future with the team.  If he performs well, the Dolphins may keep him to compete against the new incoming QB in the 2020 draft.

Be sure to check out DolphinsTalk.com for all the latest news and information on this developing story.

