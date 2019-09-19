As a fan I am obsessed with my team I get pumped when they win and mad when they lose. Even when they lose, I like to know that they competed and that it can be seen by the naked eye that they competed. The last few weeks of this new regime has been hard as a fan and hard to see if they are even competing. So instead of getting mad and complaining I am going to put my positive fan hat on and list the 5 players as a fan I want to see more of. The 5 that raise the blood pressure and get me excited for what they potentially can provide as entertainment and pride as a fan because they are on the team. So, without further ado here are those 5 players for me.

Kenyan Drake is the first player I want to see more of. Drake comes off the bench several drives into the game after Kalen Ballage starts. Drake has better vision is more elusive and runs with great balance after contact. Drake enters his 4th year new system and new coaches but the same result as a secondary role to lesser talents. After two weeks of hard to watch running from Ballage it is hard for me to see how Drake has not gotten a bump in touches early on. I as a fan am tired of the running back by committee and would prefer to see our best player get featured with the other backs joining Drake in 2 back sets or to simply give Drake a breather.

Chris Reed is my second player I would like to see more of at RG. Shaq Calhoun was named starting RG the moment Pat Flaherty got fired for Dave DeGulielmo. Replaced week 1 by newly acquired Danny Isidora formerly of the Vikings for a late round pick. Late in the New England game Isidora #65 was replaced by Evan Boehm for the final 13 snaps. Reed was the Dolphins highest graded Offensive Lineman during preseason with Guard as his strongest position. With the struggles of Isidora one would assume Chris Reed would get the first shot to make a case for the starting RG spot.

Preston Williams is the third player I want to see more of and replace DeVante Parker as the starter at Split End. His droppsies notwithstanding Williams is superb route runner who gets open against all coverage’s. Williams seems to always be open when I go back and watch the film. For an offense that has only scored 10 points in two weeks with all 10 coming in week 1 and 6 of those were scored by Williams I can’t fathom him remaining a secondary player rookie or not.

Sticking with the Wide Receiver position player four is Jakeem Grant. Through two games whether it’s in the slot or out wide Grant is getting separation with his speed and quickness. Grant has improved a lot in his route running and it’s showing on the field. Grant did drop a great pass from Rosen that may have been a long Touchdown late in the Patriots game that he has to make. The Wide Receivers seem to have butter fingers or slippery gloves as not just Grant has dropped easy passes. O’Shea has done a good job early to try and get Grant some plays to take advantage of his speed and elusiveness it just has not shown much with the poor offensive line play limiting the time the Quarterbacks have to take advantage yet.

Finally, and last but not least I would like to see Evan Boehm start at Center over Kilgore who seems out matched on almost every snap. Miami traded a conditional mid round pick to the Colts for Boehm. Boehm does have previous starting experience at both Arizona and Indianapolis and was coached last season by new offensive line coach DeGulielmo. With the season seemingly a lost season for evaluation and development for both players and the coaches it would be nice to see if the trade was a good one for Miami.

