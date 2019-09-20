On this edition of the DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we talk about the rumors of Miami maybe being interested in Jalen Ramsey via a trade. Should Miami consider it? We break it down. We talk about the signing of Taco Charlton and what it means to the Dolphins defense. Josh Rosen get’s the nod as the starting quarterback, but does it really matter? And we talk about embracing the tank job Miami is doing and why the media outrage might be fair.

