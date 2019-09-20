Aaron and Josh are back for a particularly newsy episode of The Same Old Dolphins Show. They start with the news that Josh Rosen has been named the starting quarterback for the Dolphins’ Week 3 matchup with Dallas and then discuss the signing of Taco Charlton, the trading of Minkah Fitzpatrick, and the national media’s seeming hatred for the Dolphins. They close by previewing the Dallas game, giving their score predictions, and answering a couple of questions. It’s another fun episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

