I have been let down for a second consecutive week in College Football. Maryland completed bombed after obliterating their first 2 opponents, West Virginia remembered how to play football for the first time in 2019, and Alabama came up just short of covering 25.5 against South Carolina. 1-3 last Saturday and 2-2 on Sunday. Time to right this ship.

Wake Forest (-27.5) vs Elon

This may be the easiest pick of the week. Wake is coming off a big win against in-state rival North Carolina last week. Elon lost their last 2 games against Wake by an average of 38-5. Take Wake with the 4 touchdowns on a parlay.

Auburn (+4) vs Texas A&M

A battle of 2 teams in the top 20. The last 3 games have been decided by a field goal or less. This will be a tight game from start to finish, and the 4 points is leaning well for Auburn. I should mention that the road team is 5-1-1 against the spread in the last 7. Take Auburn getting the points.

UCF @ Pittsburgh OVER 61

Central Florida continues to pour it on. They are averaging 51 points per game this year. Pitt just needs to contribute a little bit to the total to push this over. They are averaging an abysmal 14.6 points per game. Take the over in hopes that UCF scores 30+ in the first half.

Georgia (-14.5) vs Notre Dame

Georgia is getting their first test of the season taking on Notre Dame at home. Jake Fromm vs Ian Book should be a good show, but I like Georgia at home especially because their defense is lights out (20 points allowed only 3 times in the last 3 years). This may scare you but you can take Georgia and tease it down to 10.5 if you feel more comfortable. I see them covering though by more than 2 scores.

Season Record 6-7

Detroit (+5) @ Philadelphia

The Eagles are hurting and they will not be healthy coming into this game. The Lions have been playing well to start the year and I expect them to cover 5 on the road. The Eagles also do not have Jeffrey and Jackson at receiver, which spells trouble for Wentz.

New England (-21.5) vs New York Jets

Patriots had no problem taking care of the Dolphins and 19 point spread last week. Luke Falk is starting for the first time in his career in Foxboro. Take the Patriots and don’t be stingy.

Arizona (-2.5) vs Carolina

Kyler Murray is really starting to show why he was taken first overall in the 2018 draft. Since the second half of week 1, he has been lighting it up, even in a losing effort against Baltimore. No Cam Newton, which means first start for back up QB Josh Allen. I like the Cardinals to win and get Kyler Murray off the schnide.

LA Rams (-3.5) vs Cleveland

I just can’t trust the Browns offensive line can keep Baker Mayfield upright. He gets the treat of Aaron Donald this week and it will be tough sledding for the second time at home for the Browns this year. Goff should put up 30 at least in this game and they will win BIG.

Season Record 5-4

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE