The Miami Dolphins fell to 0-3 with another blow-out loss on Sunday. The Cowboys beat the Dolphins 31-6. The Dolphins for the second game in a row went without scoring a touchdown, but the Dolphins did have some sustained drives on offense in this game and moved the ball well at times. We will break down the game and go over the handful of bright spots from this game and which players are showing some promise in this long 2019 season. We also talk about the issues still facing the Dolphins team and where the trouble spots really are. Plus, we talk about how did Josh Rosen played in his first start and go over how he looked leading this team. And what players are under-performing at this time for the Dolphins and why certain Dolphins players need to stay off social media after the games as it makes them look totally foolish. All of this and more on the DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show!

