This week we finally see a change of pace with former 1st round pick Josh Rosen taking the reins and starting our match-up against the Dallas Cowboys.

And to start off with a bang Rosen finds DeVante Parker for a deep 40-yard pass on the second play of the game. Unfortunately, the drive loses momentum and Jason Sanders is sent out to kick a 47-yard FG, and it is missed. For the Cowboys, things click right away with Dak Prescott tossing one deep to Amari Cooper for 37 yards. After getting in the red zone the Dolphins defense holds up on allowing a FG by Brett Maher. After a setback due to incomplete passes and a penalty forces the Cowboys back to a 3rd and 20 spot. The Dolphins failed to keep it going with Prescott connecting with Jason Witten for a 1st down. On the same drive Prescott once again finds Cooper this time in the end-zone for 6 points, the extra point is good. After a bunch of promising plays and getting inside 5 yards of the end-zone, the Dolphins are stopped but do kick a FG for their first points of the game. To put in some trickery the Dolphins kick and recover an onside kick but is called back on an offside player. To open the 2nd quarter Prescott rolls out of the pocket and throws an interception into the hands of Bobby McCain. Unfortunately, the Dolphins fail to capitalize and send out Matt Haack to punt, he drops it right inside the 10. After facing pressure Rosen takes it himself and is hit on the slide and leaves the briefly with a concussion check and is replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick. After a few snaps, Fitzpatrick gains a first down and then heads back to the bench as Rosen come back out. Rosen then finds a pressured Preston Williams in the end-zone but is dropped and the Dolphins settle for a FG by Sanders. Late in the half Rosen dumps it off to Kenyan Drake who scratches and dips for a 19-yard gain. After a tremendous drive, Drake takes a big hit and fumbles the ball and the Cowboys recover it within their 9-yard line.

Halftime Score: Miami Dolphins – 6 Dallas Cowboys – 10

The Second half for the Dolphins gets off to a shaky start with Prescott putting one into the hands of Randall Cobb for a 70+ yard touchdown pass. However, it is called back due to offsetting penalties by both teams. After some big plays, Prescott once again finds Cooper for a touchdown, the extra point is made. On the next drive, former Dolphin Robert Quinn gets a sack on Rosen. After big runs by Ezekiel Elliott, Prescott shows his feet by running it in from 8 yards out, the extra point is good. Later former Cowboy Taco Charlton gets revenge and sacks Prescott to show why he was selected in the first round. After a roughing the kicker penalty the Dolphins get essentially a free get out of jail free card early in the 4th to hurry up and get this offence moving. Unfortunately, much like the rest of the season, every lucky break is broken and the Dolphins are forced to punt once again. Midway through the 4th quarter Tony Pollard sprints 20+ yards down the middle. Thankfully for the Dolphins, the Cowboys are pushed back and Brett Maher doinks it on a 55-yard FG attempt. With less than 4 minutes in the game Pollard runs it in for 6 from 20 yards out, the extra point is good. After all is said and done the Dolphins did the right thing putting Rosen in but come away with the loss.

Final Score: Miami Dolphins – 6 Dallas Cowboys – 31

My MVP of the game: Tony Pollard 13 rushes for 103 yards and 1 TD

Overview for the week: Starting Josh Rosen was a good idea. And something is going on with Xavien Howard.

