On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we talk about Josh Rosen and his play this past Sunday and ask the question is that the best of Josh Rosen we will see in 2019? Can he perform any better this season taking into account with talent he has around him at WR and on the offensive line. We also give some praise to Dolphins WR DeVante Parker. Through the first three games of the season Parker has played well and if he keeps this up it would be a silver lining through this poor season. We also talk about this Sunday’s game vs the Chargers and what is the one thing I want to see this week and do the Dolphins have any chance vs the Chargers.

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Jeff Fox, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

