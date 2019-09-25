We didn’t eat any Tacos this Tuesday, but there is something about fasting. Also, a culture of yes coming from Bossypants. Dolphins? Oh, yes. That trip to Dallas. Dak drinks coffee in the pocket. The flagless attempted murder during the game. It’s a tale of two halves and too many dammed drops. Minkah’s first game with Pittsburgh is a cause for concern. The Jet’s are as laughable as ever (because Gase sucks) and a mathematic analysis on the Dolphins chance to win? Our first fantasy football segment because we need to have another topic.





BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE