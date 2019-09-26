Week 3 in the books and a few things stood out to me. Preston Williams or aka The Glitch has displayed unbelievable talent and undeniable #1 receiver ability. An undrafted rookie who most thought could have been a potential 2nd round to 4th round pick if not for off the field issues. Williams started to stand out in the off season and training camp highlighted with a spectacular Preseason game 1 performance springing him into the national sports media spotlight. The following three games of preseason were up and down with drops and inconsistent play. A game by game glimpse and what potential marks that could have been. So, let’s get to it.

Week 1 vs the Ravens Preston Williams caught his first career touchdown on a nice route in the red zone with a double move getting separation breaking the ankle of the DB ending with a spectacular catch in the back of the end zone. During the game Williams dropped a would-be touchdown leading to a FG. Williams in his NFL debut was targeted 5 times coming away with 3 catches 24 yards a modest 8.0 yards per catch average with a long of 11. Williams was in on 20 offensive snaps showing why scouts had him so high as a prospect.

Week 2 vs the Patriots Preston Williams dropped a would-be touchdown in the 4th quarter a perfect dime by Rosen on a go route. Williams was targeted 6 times catching 4 for 63 yards a nice 15.8-yard average with a long of 17. Williams had a bigger role with 42 offensive snaps against a good defense of New England.

Week 3 vs the Cowboys and a common theme that isn’t good, Preston Williams drops a would-be touchdown in the first half but unlike the other touchdown drops at least this one the corner kept with it and pushed it. Williams shared the starting role with Parker both getting 67 of the 70 total snaps on offense. Williams was targeted 12 times catching just 4 for 68 yards with a whopping 17-yard average with a long of 25.

The potential is easy to see in Preston Williams that is clear. Williams like fellow rookie Terry McLaurin a 3rd round pick of the Washington Redskins who set an NFL record for a rookie receiver with 5 catches and at least 1 touchdown in each of his first 3 games. Preston Williams had opportunities to add his name with McLaurin in the record books if not for some drops. Miami Dolphins have found a legit diamond in the rough as an undrafted player out of Colorado State. When Preston Williams can correct the drops, he has #1 super star receiver in his near future.

