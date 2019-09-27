On this weeks episode of Tailgate Talk with Patrick Surtain and Oronde Gadsden we talk about the Dolphins 0-3 start to the season. How the offense has only managed to score 1 touchdown in 3 games so far. We also talk about the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade and get the Pat and Oronde’s thoughts on that move and did Miami do right in making that trade. We get Pat and Oronde’s thoughts on all of Miami’s draft picks the next couple years and what they would do with the $140 million or so they have to spend in free agency next offseason. And ask them from a players perspective will a very bad 2019 season scare away potential free agents next year.

With the LA Chargers coming to town we talk to Pat and Oronde about Phillip Rivers and if he is a hall of fame quarterback in their opinion. And since we are talking about quarterbacks and the hall of fame we also ask them if they think Eli Manning is a hall of fame quarterback as well. We close out the show with our famous TOP 5 list and each of us name their TOP 5 quarterbacks of All Time. While all three of us agree on #1 and #2 after that we do have some different opinions. And where do we have the great Dan Marino on the list? You will have to tune in and find out.

