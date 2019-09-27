Aaron and Josh couldn’t get together this week so they recorded separate segments to preview the Dolphins Week 4 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. Can Xavien Howard bounce back in a tough matchup with Keenan Allen? Can the beleaguered Dolphins defense stop a red hot Chargers offense? Find out what the guys think on the latest episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

