The Chargers come to Hard Rock to face the Dolphins the first time since 2014 where the Dolphins won 37-0. The Dolphins traveled to San Diego in 2015 and 2016 then to LA in 2017 with the Dolphins 2-1 in those away match ups. This Sunday at Hard Rock will be the second meeting since 2014. The Dolphins have won 3 of the last 4 meetings yet still are giving 15.5 points in the spread.

Whose Out Dolphins:

Jomal Wiltz CB Groin

Allen Hurns WR Concussion

Whose Out Chargers:

Virgil Green TE Groin

Hunter Henry TE Knee

Mike Williams WR Back

Justin Jackson RB Calf

Michael Badgley K Groin

Offense vs Defense Dolphins:

Josh Rosen vs the Chargers secondary that is missing Derwin James on IR. This match up concerns me for two reasons 1. Rosen is #1 with a 41.7% uncatchable passes thrown beyond the line of scrimmage. When you mix that with 2. the receivers have a catch % less than 50% it could be another long day for fans. LT Jesse Davis might not start so Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa could have a big day chasing Dolphin quarterbacks. This will be the third Offensive Line change going into the fourth game. Gesicki could have a favorable match up with James on IR. LG Michael Deiter will be matched up with fellow rookie DT Jerry Tillery with the fate of the running game in the balance.

Defense vs Offense Dolphins:

DT Davon Godchaux going against Mike Pouncey could help Miami stop the run this week. Xavien Howard should be matched up on Keenan Allen with Mike Williams out lets hope Howard only had a bad game last week. Pass rush will be a key with Taco Charlton and Charles Harris matched up against Sam Tevi and Trent Scott. The Dolphins linebackers stopping or at least containing Austin Ekeler in the run and pass will be a major factor in the game.

Prediction

This season has not started like anyone thought not even the doom and gloomers. This week has some possible bright spots to afford the Dolphins first win of the season. Taco and Charles may not get better match ups this season to get after the quarterbacks but they will have to have one eye on the screen game. The injuries to the Chargers weapons could also play favorably for the struggling defense. I go against the grain and see the Dolphins pull off a close entertaining game at home for the first win.

Dolphins 28

Chargers 21

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE