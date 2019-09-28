Mike Oliva (Season Record 3-0)

The Chargers are a match-up nightmare for the Dolphins. For starters they have a dominate pass rush and the Dolphins have maybe the worst offensive line in NFL history. On the other side of the ball the Chargers have a border-line hall of fame QB and he has a lot of weapons in the passing game and Miami has been horrible at stopping the pass this year. This game has blow-out city written all over it. With the Dolphins luck they will probably score an offensive touchdown this week and miss the extra point. LA Chargers 45 Miami 9

Tom Ernisse (Season Record 3-0)

The Chargers struggle against the Dolphins. 3-7 in their last 10 games, with Miami winning 4 out of the last 5. But these are not the same Dolphins playing the Chargers. While I believe Miami will find the endzone a few times this week (luckily), I think they will still come out on the short end of the stick, heading to the bye week 0-4. LA Chargers 31, Miami 17

Landon Neubarth (Season Record 2-1)

They are the much better team talent wise. But who knows we’re not tanking, right? Josh Rosen will have a mediocre game but anyone starting Phillip Rivers for fantasy will be the true winner. LA Chargers 42, Miami 10

Jeff Neubarth (Season Record 3-0)

When your son is right he is right. I hope that Melvin Gordon somehow plays as I want to see if our defense can stop a guy who just reported. I would like to apologize to Josh Rosen on behalf of all Miami fans for having to face the chargers pash rush with this offensive line. As a San Diego resident the only good news is that no one in southern California will care about this game anyway as the chargers abandoned the only fans they had when they went north. LA Chargers 42, Miami 10

Brent Antonio (Season Record 3-0)

With the San….Los Angeles Chargers looming on the horizon the Dolphins will look to stop the winless streak. Safety Rested Jones coming back will no doubt add firepower to the defense who looks to stop Austin Ecklar who has thus far preformed well this season. Rivers typically plays poorly against Miami and I look for the game to be closer. Even though the Chargers still win it will be close. LA Chargers 24, Miami 17

Josh Katzker (Season Record 3-0)

The Dolphins showed last week that they are—in fact—capable of being competitive against elite NFL competition, for at least one half. This Sunday, they will try to build on what I will describe as a “half performance” as they welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins have caught something of a break as Melvin Gordon has ended his holdout, but will not play this week. That’s about the only break they’re catching as the Chargers still boast the third best offense in the NFL in terms of yards per game (408.3). With the Dolphins allowing an NFL-worst 499.3 yards per game, we have a formula that adds up yet another lopsided loss for the men in aqua and orange. Start Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, and Philip Rivers in fantasy because they’re about to go off. Meanwhile, the Dolphins will fail to score a touchdown. Again. LA Chargers 48, Miami 12.

Aaron “The Brain” Katzker (Season Record 3-0)

In a battle of two teams searching for answers, one team will find them. The other, Miami, will come up empty. There are areas that Miami should be able to exploit in this matchup, namely San Diego’s beat up secondary and average run defense. To take advantage of those things, Miami is going to need to be able to block, though, and that is one thing they simply haven’t shown any ability to do. Even if Jesse Davis plays, Miami is I’ll equipped to deal with a Chargers’ defensive line that features two of the league’s premier pass rushers in Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. Miami should hit a couple of big plays in the passing game, and should find a bit more running room, but to expect an offensive explosion would just be wishful thinking. On the other side of the ball, if Xavien Howard can contain Keenan Allen, Miami’s defense may be able to keep this game close against a Chargers team trying to cover up the loss of LT Russel Okung. Still, Phillip Rivers has enough weapons that they should be able to put up some points. Chargers 27 Miami 13

