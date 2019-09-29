DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show as we go over the Dolphins 30-10 loss to the LA Chargers. The Dolphins kept it close for the first half but fell off in the second half. We go over the stats, the drives, talk about who played well and who didn’t. Touch base on some other games around the league that have some impact on the Dolphins 2020 Draft status. And we talk about our upcoming trip to Miami to cover the Redskins-Dolphins game and what we will be doing in South Florida.

