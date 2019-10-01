Aaron and Josh are back with a show that covers everything from speakeasies to the Bud Bowl. In between they discuss the Dolphins’ loss to the Chargers, some positive takeaways, and some worrying signs. It’s another fun episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

