Welcome back to another episode of Fins Up Fans Down! Your reactionary Dolphins podcast, for reactionary Dolphins fans!

This week we are back after missing a week (sorry!) Mike had some medical issues related to his left eye going blind. Likely due to watching this horrendous team. (everything will be fine in time)

In this recap, we briefly talk about the Cowboys game, Mike and Mat saw it live, we go over how the game went in depth, and talk about the similarities of the Cowboys game and Chargers Game. Is the second half a coaching defect, or a talent deficiency?

Past that we get into the game, talk about all of the good: Between the improved O line, defense making solid plays, gaining our first lead, certain players stepping up… But then get into the bad: Certain players not showing effort, dropped passes, Rosen as a whole, Eric Rowe in general, and more!

We wrap up this episode by talking about how we view this season. It’s a BYE week next week, and now that 25% of this season is over, how is it? What do we think the future holds? Is there a chance of another team ruining the tank for Tua? All of that and more!

