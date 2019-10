On this bye week Landon and Jeff show Landon discusses what his “friends” say to him at middle school as a dolphins fan. The two also discuss which games are winnable and do they want the team to go 0-16 and ensure the top pick. The Landon and Jeff show is the only place to hear a 13 year old’s view on the Miami Dolphins. Mike. we are 1 game up still our picks for week 5 Giants + 5.5 Cardinals + 3.5 Chargers -6.5

