Kirk Marks joins Louis Ragone and Michael Fink to talk Dolphins Football. We learn what drives Kirk to fly in from Jersey to watch the Dolphins play. We talk the state of the team and give you some insight into what we think the Fins should do early on Draft day position wise. We discuss how we view the games to keep them enjoyable regardless of the score. We discuss impact players and how we’ve missed them. We predict which young player will be the first of the group to make a pro bowl.

