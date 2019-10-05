It’s been tough sledding this year. I can’t seem to find a rhythm. So I dug deep, looked into my crystal ball and see that better days are ahead. With a great weekend of football ahead of me, I just imagine the possibilities of getting some lost money back.

Lets jump into week 6 CFB and NFL slate and find some winners:

Oklahoma (-32.5) @ Kansas

Jalen Hurts has been tearing it up in Norman and looks on track to be a potential Heisman player. Les Miles is getting his footing back in Kansas and they will get that program turned around. But for now, Oklahoma has been unstoppable, winning by an average of 37 points per game. Kansas won’t be able to keep up.

Iowa (+4) @ Michigan

Michigan has been up and down most of the year. They had a great game last week against lowly Rutgers, but now welcome in Iowa. These two are destined to play a tight game, but I think Iowa’s defense will prevail in a tight game. Also, Michigan has covered the spread only once this season, and that was last week. Take the Hawkeyes.

Auburn (-133) @ Florida

This game essentially will have the winner in the mix for the division crown, while the other may be on the outside looking in. I am not sold on Kyle Trask, as he goes against freshman QB Bo Nix who has been outstanding for Auburn. Both defenses rank in the top 50 and expect a battle. But Auburn’s offense is going to do just enough to sneak one out in Gainesville.

Air Force vs Navy OVER 46

Both offenses contribute near 450 yards per game and both ranked in the top 50 in the country. Both defenses are ranked in the top 50 in the country. Something is going to give today. I am going to take offense over defense. Take the over.

Season Record 10-12

NY Giants (+5) vs Minnesota

Trouble is brewing in the land of a 1,000 lakes. Kirk Cousins and the offense is not on track, while Daniel Jones has the Giants back in contention after an 0-2 start. Getting 5 points at home is a lot for a team that has been moving the ball well. Vikings may struggle in a hostile environment. Giants keep it close

Chicago (-5) vs Oakland

The Bears defense has been unbelievable this season. The offense looked better with Chase Daniel under center after Trubisky went down. I can see the Raiders having a hard time moving the ball against this aggressive defense. Khalil Mack will be out for blood. Bears should win easily.

Philadelphia (-14) vs NY Jets

The Jets stink offensively and that isn’t going to change this week. Eagles should run away with this. I don’t think there is much more to say here.

Packers vs Cowboys UNDER 47

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are without Devante Adams. I can see their offense struggle. Dallas struggled last week against the Saints defense, where the Packers have an aggressive defense as well. If the Packers contain Zeke, I like this game to go under.

Season Record 8-9