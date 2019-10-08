On today’s show we are joined by Greg Likens to talk about the current 2019 Miami Dolphins season and get his thoughts on how the season is playing out. We also talk to Greg about some recent changes in his life and in his career as he has left the sports radio profession to pursue a job outside of sports journalism. We talk to Greg about his time in sports radio, working for the Miami Dolphins, the Finsiders show and so much more.

