Welcome back to another episode of Fins Up Fans Down! Your reactionary Dolphins podcast, for reactionary Dolphins fans!

This week we watched the Alabama @ South Carolina game to get a full games look at Tua. And while the competition wasn’t the best, the verdict was extremely positive. We noticed some high passes thrown if you’re nitpicky, but the footwork, fast and smart decisions Tua showed, as well as accuracy in contested coverage gave us quite a bit of hope. The only thing stopping this Hype train is a slew of 0-4/5 teams between the Jets, Bengals, and Redskins. The Redskins clearly being the topic of conversation as TANK BOWL 2019 draws near.

We also toss in some Browns talk, with what our hopes and expectations for this season are moving forward. Also the conversation of — What if we DON’T get Tua? Other options in 2020, or look forward? All in all a short episode with not a lot to talk about, but we fill in the time looking forward to all the Dolphins are giving us to look forward to: The Draft.

Hosted by: Mike Woodburn, Noah Urbanski, and Mat Chapman. Follow us on Twitter @FinsFansPod. Discuss the podcast and the team at large at Reddit.com/r/MiamiDolphins , and be sure to check out the other podcasts on the Dolphins Talk podcast network. Perfectville, Dolphins Talk, The Same Old Dolphins Show, and more!