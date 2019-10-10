Aaron and Josh are back to preview the game where the winner is the loser and the loser is the winner – THE TUA BOWL! The guys look at both sides of the ball as the Dolphins prepare for their first–dare we say it?–winnable football game of the season as they welcome the Washington Redskins to town. They look at the game, make fun of Adam Gase, and Josh takes a stand on Josh Rosen. It’s another fun episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

