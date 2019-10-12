Week 7 has arrived and I seem to continue to meddle at .500. Last week, finished both 2-2 in both NCAA and NFL picks. This weeks slate has an intrigue of games, top 25 match ups and a battle of winless teams in the NFL. Let’s dive into week 7 and see if we can get this season on track.

Duke (-17) vs Georgia Tech

Duke has been playing well as of late. Even with a tough loss last week against Pittsburgh, they welcome lowly Georgia Tech. Tech hasn’t covered a spread since they beat Miami last November. I don’t see them improving this week and Duke should coast.

Florida State (+27) @ Clemson

FSU hasn’t been good but almost 4 touchdown underdogs against a struggling Clemson team. “Struggling” is more fitting. Trevor Lawrence is having a significant sophomore slump and I believe FSU can keep this within 4 scores. Take FSU with the big spread. The under is tempting as well. (60.5).

Wisconsin (-10) vs Michigan St

Wisconsin has been nothing short of incredible this year, particularly defensively. They give up less than 50 yards on the ground per game this year. Michigan St will have a hard time in this one, and even though they have played well this season, State is not going to cover 10. Take Wisconsin.

LSU vs Florida UNDER 55

This is going to be a great game. Both defenses are ranked in the top 50. While I like LSU and their offense, this is going to be a week where they don’t score 50+. Florida has a young QB who will probably struggle in this game. I like the under and trust the Gators defense to keep LSU under 30.

Season Record 12-14

Seattle (-1.5) @ Cleveland

After what I saw last Monday night with the Browns, I just don’t see how they can keep up with Seattle. The bandwagon wheels on the Browns are rickity, this game may have those wheels fall off. I expect Russell Wilson to dominate and Clowney make Mayfield’s misery season continue. Easy win.

Kansas City (-200) vs Houston

I know Pat Mahomes is banged up, but a home game against a very good Houston team may bring the best out of Mahomes, who struggled last week against the Colts. I like them to win outright.

Dallas (-7) @ New York Jets

The Jets get back Sam Darnold, but I don’t think that will help. Their defense may keep it close, but in this league, you need to score points to win. The Jets can’t. Cowboys should roll in this game.

LA Chargers (-6.5) vs Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh will be rolling out their 3rd string QB in this game with Rudolph out after he was knocked out last week against the Ravens. Chargers are sitting at 2-3 and want to make a statement. This should be lock.

Season Record 10-11