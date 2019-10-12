Here is the birthday edition of the L&J Show On today’s show, we celebrate Landon’s 14th birthday. The boys talk about is it better to lose every game and get the #1 overall pick or get a win and what they are looking for over the seasons final 12 weeks. The Landon and Jeff show is the only place to hear a now 14 year old’s thoughts on the Miami Dolphins and you can only hear it on DolphinsTalk.com, we are up 2 games Saints +1 Seattle -1.5 Cardinals +2.5