The 0-5 Redskins come to Miami to face the 0-4 Dolphins with that not being the best or only story-line. With Key match ups, who is out, and interesting story-lines this weeks game has Vegas saying it’s the Dolphins best chance for a win with a 3 point spread.

When we decided to come down to South Florida for the Redskins-Dolphins game this year, never in a million years did I think there would be the amount of underlying story-lines that there are. — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) October 12, 2019

The Dolphins are 5-0 vs the Redskins at home in Miami with the Redskins 4-3 at home in DC. The fans have dubbed this game the Tank Bowl with the loser being the front runner for 1st overall pick in the upcoming 2020 draft.

The Redskins fired their Head Coach Jay Gruden following the week 5 loss to the Patriots. The Dolphins made a Quarterback change in week 3 following a loss to the Patriots in their week 2 match up.

The story-lines could be so much different if interim Head Coach Bill Callahan had named rookie QB Dewayne Haskins of Ohio State the starter. The Dolphins passed on Haskins in the first round of the draft to select defensive lineman Christian Wilkins of Clemson instead despite needing a quarterback. The Redskins named Case Keenum the starter avoiding a more interesting story-line

The key match-up this week is the front 7 of the Redskins vs the offensive line of the Dolphins.

Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne both former 1st round picks from Alabama vs Michael Deiter, Daniel Kilgore, and Evan Boehm in the interior of the Dolphins line. This match up will set the tone for how this game will go. If the Dolphins cannot get the run going against this front this could get ugly for Josh Rosen.

Ryan Kerrigan and Montez Sweat off the edge could present big problems for whoever the Dolphins start at Tackle so look for max protection sets again this week. Possibility Jesse Davis could return to Left Tackle with either Jmarcus Webb and Isaiah Prince at Right Tackle.

Terry McLaurin could have a big day with a possibility of Xavien Howard being out this week with a knee. The Dolphins secondary will not have to face Tight Ends Jordan Reed or Vernon Davis who are out

Prediction: Dolphins 28 Redskins 17

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE