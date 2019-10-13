The Two Old Dolfans are trying something new. 10 episodes into the second season, they try doing a before / during / after the game podcast around the Redskins game. Perhaps an unoriginal title (at this point), yet still accurately named “Tua Bowl”. Is there something “fishy” about the injury report prior to the game? What are they thinking at halftime? The two “Ws” are a factor. After a dead third quarter, Fitzmagic happens. The Tua Bowl is won, or lost depending on your team, and your perspective, with only a few seconds left on the clock! What does this mean? What do the stats say? What are the things to take forward from here? What will happen when the Dolphins shuffle up to Buffalo? All questions are answered with some rock interludes.