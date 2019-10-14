Before 1 PM Eastern, I swore the Dolphins would be able to handle the debacle from Washington. A punch less team who just fired their coach, and seemingly for weeks could not decide between three Quarterbacks. I truly believed that today would be the day the team would put the 0-16 talk to bed. I was wrong. Let’s dive into the Week 6 Pulse of the Miami Dolphins

Defensively, without Xavian Howard, the team played marginally well. The big caveat to that statement of course is Washington is the only team who can battle the Dolphins for the most pathetic offense in the past decade. Anyone could guess that with the problems Washington has in the passing game, Adrian Peterson would see touches early and often, and he did. Peterson at times looked like “AP” of old. There wasn’t much from this game to note, other than Howard, and maybe Minkah Fitzpatrick covering the slot, would have meant the Dolphins would have won this game. I’m really looking for the defense to continue to grow and to be a difference maker while the offense finds it’s way.

Peterson looking like the AP of his younger years tearing through the Dolphins defense — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) October 13, 2019

Speaking of the offense, I’m pretty confused on a few levels. First, why is Kenyan Drake not getting more touches. I’ve pounded the table that the most talented offensive weapon should be on the field more, and if they don’t see him as a viable option for the team, he should be moved. Second, Josh Rosen, isn’t anywhere near the answer at QB, and the second round pick used to secure his services is starting to feel like a waste. Yes, the team is really bad. Yes the offensive line is hot garbage, Receivers are “injured” weekly it seems, and the coaching staff keeps experimenting with the Running Back position. Rosen has made mistakes that shows, even for a second year quarterback, on a very bad team, that the Dolphins could do better with the position. A seemingly better option is on the horizon, in Tuscaloosa probably studying for useless midterm as we speak. Finally it was really good to see Mike Gesicki’s number called considerably more now, than in weeks past. He made a really great catch in double coverage and seemed to be more involved in the passing game.

Rosen crushed for another sack — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) October 13, 2019

Defensive Pulse Check- I continue to like what I see from the front seven, especially the linebacking unit. Vince Biegel, is starting to show up every week.

Offensive Pulse Check– What number is Tua Tagovailoa going to pick after draft day? There isn’t anything that Rosen can show me other than rattling off 4 or 5 wins that would make me think to skip pushing all the chips to the center for Tua.

Coaching Pulse Check- I have to remember to be patient with rookie head coach Brian Flores. There were a few No-Calls On Pass Interference that I would have loved to seen reviewed, and the final call for the two point conversion reeks of “I’m on board with the tank.”

This loss hurt more than anything because this was the one game that we had a real shot of winning. After today, I don’t see the team winning a game.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE