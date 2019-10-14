This week we go up against the Washington Redskins in a “my team is worse than your team” match or the Tua bowl.

The game begins with our defense starting who continues to carry us with forcing a quick 3 & out. Rosen shows his ability to react by diving toward the line of scrimmage to avoid a sack. However, very quickly the Dolphins o line gets overwhelmed and as soon as Rosen gets the ball, he has Redskin defenders preying upon him. After back and forth punts the Dolphins end up again with the ball. Not much changes with our offence with Rosen taking a 9-yard sack on the first play of the new drive which ends in another punt. The game slowly builds what it looks to be for the rest of the game as the Redskins also go 3 and out. As Kenyan Drake finally gets some game time, he has a run, pass and a run again to make the most of his time on the field and he is able to get the first down to break the lackluster rhythm of the game. After some positive moves Rosen then has taken his 4th sack of the game, still in the first quarter. On the 4th down the Dolphins get tricky with a direct snap to Kalen Ballage to pick up the first down. After the promising drive it gets pushed back due to a questionable offensive pass interference and we have to punt again. To start the 2nd Adrian Peterson opens up with an 18-yard run for the first down. Later in the drive Peterson has another long run for 25 yards to get the Redskins inside the 30. Case Keenum then lobs it to Terry McLaurin for a 25-yard TD, FG is good. Mark Walton starts off the drive with a bang chewing off a 11-yard run with a first down. Walton then gets involved in the passing game for 16 yards. Luckily the dolphins roll the dice on 4th down and Nick O’Leary fumbles after a catch that is just ticked over for a first down. Much like the rest of our season once we get momentum, we make a moronic mistake which for Rosen he does by throwing an interception to Quinton Dunbar. Thankfully for the Phins our defense holds strong and pressures a quick 3 & out. After a couple more chunk plays Jason Sanders comes in to kick a 39-yard FG to help keep Miami in the game.

Halftime Score: Washington Redskins – 7 Miami Dolphins – 3

The 2nd half begins with the Dolphins punting nearly straight away. For the Redskins things look like they are starting to click with Keenum finding McLaurin deep once again for the TD, FG is good. For the Dolphins a good thing is Rosen’s arm won’t go numb from throwing too much as he throws another interception to Shaun Hamilton as the offence heads back to the bench. The redskins make a strong push for another TD, but the dolphins bend but don’t break making a goal line stand and settling for a FG by Dustin Hopkins. Opening the 4th the Redskins send out Hopkins to kick a 55 yarder, it has the distance but skids to the right. The Dolphins then makes a change at quarterback sending out Ryan Fitzpatrick. This seems to spark some offence Walton jr takes a catch down the field. Within what feels like seconds the dolphins are deep down the field in a 1st and goal situation. Finally, the Dolphins find the endzone with Ballage getting low and the points, FG is good. After the Redskins punt, Fitzpatrick finds Preston Williams for 21 yards but the drives end in another punt. After the 2-minute warning, Fitzpatrick finds Mike Gesicki for 30 yards down the middle. With 10 seconds left Fitzpatrick finds DeVante Parker for the touchdowns. Flores then sends out the offence for a 2-point attempt, it’s no good. A dropped catch from Kenyan Drake

Final score: Miami Dolphins – 16 Washington Redskins – 17

My MVP of the game: Washington Redskins Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin with 4 receptions for 100 yards and 2 touchdowns.

My overview for the week: Keep swapping the QBs when the offence struggles.

