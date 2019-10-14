Aaron and Josh are back to reflect on the Dolphins’ last-second loss to Washington. They have positive takeaways, negative takeaways, poker analogies, and more solidified thoughts on Josh Rosen. Give a listen, follow, and subscribe to your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast–THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!
SUBSCRIBE!
APPLE PODCASTS
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-same-old-dolphins-show/id1265512097?mt=2
GOOGLE PLAY MUSIC
https://play.google.com/music/listen?u=0#/ps/Icg4eqojjtpnkc4lhcsq54bmxzi
SPOTIFY
https://open.spotify.com/show/0meEQj23eDI6q9IdSnRveP?si=UGU6sIrARx6enwx0cXdjzQ
STITCHER
https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-same-old-dolphins-show
SOUNDCLOUD
https://soundcloud.com/user-156007640
RSS
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:322921235/sounds.rss
FOLLOW US!
TWITTER
twitter.com/SameOldDolphins
twitter.com/AmplifiedtoRock
twitter.com/AarontheBrain
FACEBOOK
www.facebook.com/SameOldDolphins
BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE
BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE